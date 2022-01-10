The Weeknd Lists LA Penthouse For $22.5 Million

Just a bit over two years ago, back on December 2, 2019, The Weeknd bought a penthouse in Los Angeles for $21 million. At the time, I was admittedly a little shocked that The Weeknd could afford to buy a $21 million penthouse while also still owning a mansion in the suburbs that was worth roughly the same (more on this house at the end of the article). I have since learned not to under-estimate (literally) The Weeknd's wealth and appetite for ridiculous real estate.

The Weeknd's penthouse spans 8,000 square-feet with 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. The building is located in the LA town of Westwood, but just barely. If you turn right as you exit the building's driveway you are almost immediately crossing into Beverly Hills. In fact, The Weeknd's penthouse looks right out at the Los Angeles Country Club, a 320-acre 36-hole, extremely exclusive golf club right in the heart of Beverly Hills.

Just beyond the golf course, The Weeknd's penthouse overlooks Holmby Hills, home to the Playboy Mansion and a couple dozen additional estates that are worth $100 – 200 million a piece.

And just beyond the golf course, The Weeknd's penthouse overlooks Bel-Air, yet another unimaginably wealthy zip code dotted with incredible mansions.

And speaking of Bel-Air mansions, if The Weeknd squints real hard he might be able to see the 33,000 square-foot Bel-Air mansion he bought for himself back in August 2021 for a cool $70 million. Door-to-door, it would be a roughly 13 minute drive from his penthouse to his mansion.

Between these two properties alone, The Weeknd's $91 million real estate portfolio is currently incurring an annual $900,000 property tax bill to the state of California. That bill would require around $2 million in pre-tax earnings. That's around $167,000 per month.

Even for a guy who has a net worth of $200 million, it doesn't make a ton of sense to own a $21 million penthouse 13 minutes away from a 33,000 square-foot, $70 million mansion. And selling the penthouse would reduce that property tax bill by roughly $200k a year, which isn't nothing. So not surprisingly, that penthouse did indeed hit the market on Friday.

The Weeknd is looking to score a $1.5 million gain with his current asking price of…

$22.5 million

I wasn't able to find any video tours of The Weeknd's penthouse but the video below will be a really good proxy, except half the size.

The video below shows unit in the same building that's exactly half the size in terms of square feet, bedrooms and bathrooms. This unit is one quarter of a floor whereas The Weekend's takes up half a floor. But, from my rough triangulation, this unit shares the exact same view as The Weekend's penthouse.

So as you're watching, imagine this, but times two:

Did you see the bathtub in the master bathroom at the 1:40 mark??? Perfection.

Here are some fun facts about The Weeknd's penthouse:

The monthly HOA is over $8,000

The building has a gym, salt water pool, 24/7 security and a helipad on the roof

The Weeknd's major LA real estate moves date back to June 2017 when he paid $18 million for the following estate out in the suburb of Hidden Hills:

Prior to purchasing his Hidden Hills mansion he was paying $60,000 per MONTH to rent a New York City apartment.

In April 2021 he sold the Hidden Hills mansion for $20 million. The buyer was Madonna.