The Weeknd Is Selling His Hidden Hills Mansion For Just Under $25 Million

If you've got $25 million to spend on a new house and are interested in living where The Weeknd once did, good news: the artist better known to friends and family as Abel Makkonen Tesfaye has listed his expansive three-acre estate in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles for just under $25 million, according to Dirt.com.

The Weeknd purchased the almost 13,400-square-foot home (including both the main house and guest house) back in May 2017 for a reported $18.2 million. The main house has seven bedrooms with another two in the guest house, with amenities including a technologically advanced wine cellar complete with climate control and an elaborate lighting system, media lounge, fitness room, and a five-car garage that's engineered for display as much as storage with LED lighting built into the floor.

Here's how the property's official listing talks it up, just in case you don't trust The Weeknd's judgment:

"Situated within the gated community of Hidden Hills, this ultra-private estate encompasses 3 magnificent acres, surrounded by redwood trees, grassy lawns and sun-drenched hillsides. Envisioned for large-scale entertaining and intimate home life…story window wall. White, bright interiors are warmed by wood and stone accents, including the living and dining rooms, expansive chef's kitchen, and the entertainer's bar. Pocket doors open to multiple terraces, the pool, spa and cabana with living room."

As is typical for a property owned by a high-profile celebrity, the estate is also purported to offer "the utmost privacy and seclusion," making it an ideal getaway for anyone likely to be stalked by paparazzi or crazed fans.

The Weeknd reportedly purchased a $21 million penthouse in the famed Beverly West luxury tower in Los Angeles last year, a much more centrally located home than this relatively suburban mansion.

You can take a look at The Weeknd's hopefully soon-to-be former Hidden Hills mansion in the video below from YouTube user asiaadam: