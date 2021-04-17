The Rock Just Paid $28 Million For Paul Reiser's Beverly Park Mansion

I have a question for the residents of Beverly Park: Do you smell what The Rock is cooking??!! Ok maybe you don't quite yet because this deal just closed, but soon a few very lucky neighbors will indeed be able to smell what Dwayne Johnson is cooking. I'm guessing it will be grilled chicken. Unless it's a cheat day. Then it will be the smell of like 35 pancakes.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the newest resident of Beverly Park. Beverly Park is the ultra-exclusive gated community high up in the hills of Beverly Hills where some mansions have recently been listed for $100+ million.

Dwayne joins fellow celebrity Beverly Park residents like Eddie Murphy, Mark Wahlberg, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart, Denzel Washington and Sofia Vergara.

With the purchase, Dwayne displaces a longtime celebrity Beverly Park resident, actor Paul Reiser. But don't feel too bad for Paul. He's getting $27.8 million, which is a significant profit over the $6 million Paul paid for the home back in 1998.

Fun fact – Paul also displaced a celebrity Beverly Park resident when he bought the home in 1998. Paul bought the home from Alex Van Halen, who actually built the property from scratch in 1993. In retrospect, that was a bad move for Mr. Van Halen. Soon after selling the home, he bought a mansion in Hidden Hills for $2 million. Today his Hidden Hills home is worth, at most, around $5 million.

He should have held onto Beverly Park!

The Rock's new estate spans 3.6 flat acres. That's significant because a bunch of Beverly Park mansions boast 3-4 acres of property, but a lot of the land is actually steep unusable hillside.

The main house is 15,000 square feet. The guest house is 2,500 square feet. The estate features a tennis court, elevator, movie theater, indoor swimming pool, outdoor swimming pool, a "world-class gym" fit for The Rock, and get this…

A baseball diamond!

Here's a video of the home from when it was listed back in 2018. You can see the baseball diamond at the 1:20 mark:

Outside of California, The Rock owns a 46-acre equestrian estate in Powder Springs, Georgia. He bought this estate in November 2019 for $9.5 million. For some reason Dwayne listed this property for sale just 14 months after the purchase, for $7.5 million, a potential $2 million loss. He hasn't found a buyer yet.

It's unclear where Paul Reiser is off to next, though he is still the owner of record of a condo in Beverly Hills which was purchased in 2007 for $755,000. Talk about downsizing! Though, I'm sure he'll buy something new within the next year to chop down some of that roughly $23 million taxable gain.

FYI, the monthly Beverly Park HOA fee is $3,300. Also, Dwayne's annual property tax bill will be around $300,000.

Thankfully, with a net worth of $400 million and annual income typically in the $50-100 million range, I think The Rock can swing it.