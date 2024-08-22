The Owner Of Kevin Spacey's Foreclosed Mansion Says He's "Refusing To Leave"

Sometime ago disgraced actor Kevin Spacey told the media that he was in fear of losing his mansion in Baltimore and didn't know where he would be able to live if that happened. Now, local paper the Baltimore Banner reports that following the home's sale at foreclosure auction last month, the buyer (a real estate investor named Sam Asgari) is accusing Spacey of "refusing to leave" the mansion in a timely fashion.

"He's asking for six months to leave the property without paying anything," Asgari tells the Banner. The home's new owner reportedly paid $3.24 million for it on the foreclosure auction block, where the eviction process can sometimes take weeks through the normal legal channels, even when the home's previous owner refuses to leave. According to Asgari, at the time of the story it had been at least three weeks since his purchase of the home had been ratified, but he's been blocked by Spacey from taking possession of the house.

In a short but sweet press statement, Spacey's attorney, Edward U. Lee III, says otherwise:

"The accusation by Mr. Asgari is false."

Asgari says he plans to resell the home, and it seems possible that he has an opportunity to make a pretty nice profit in the process since the $3.24 million he paid is quite a bargain compared to the $5.65 million Spacey paid for it back in 2017. That was before the sex scandal that made Spacey essentially unemployable in Hollywood, leading him to fall behind on his mortgage payments (which reportedly came to more than $20,000 per month) and eventual foreclosure.

As Spacey himself stated in an interview back in June, he's got plenty of financial issues stemming from his fall from grace. He's got millions in unpaid legal fees and other debts, and as if that wasn't enough, there's a lien on the home he doesn't even own anymore from his homeowners' association for unpaid assessments and fees.

Whatever the current status of the property and its infamous former owner, it's a one-of-a-kind waterfront mansion that sits on a pier in Baltimore's Patapsco River and was once billed as the city's "most extraordinary home." Spacey purchased it through an LLC and lived there in secret during filming of the Netflix series "House of Cards."

Asgari went to the press, presumably in hopes of pressuring the actor to leave voluntarily without an official eviction process. But with his attorney denying the accusation that Spacey is refusing to leave, it's unclear what exactly will happen next.