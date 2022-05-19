The One-Time New York Mansion Of Gianni Versace Can Be Yours For $70 Million

A New York City townhouse that was purchased by fashion giant Gianni Versace for $7.5 million in 1995, two years before his shocking murder in Miami, is now on the market for almost ten times that amount. The sprawling 17-room palatial residence has recently been listed with an asking price of $70 million.

The seller is Swedish hedge funder Thomas Sandell and his wife Ximena Sandell, who bought the property in 2005 for $30 million off the Versace family.

Its current interior still screams Versace, and according to the property's listing the Sandells have "meticulously restored" it to be as much like it was when Versace called it home as possible – with all the modern luxuries that have come to be expected in the last several decades. It even touts the townhouse's "Versace inspired furnishings," available for purchase over and above the $70 million. As the Sandells said in a press statement:

"We pursued extensive restorations and renovations with an incredible team of artists and artisans honoring the magnificent legacy left by Gianni Versace."

And here's an excerpt from the listing:

"Versace, the late fashion tycoon purchased the neoclassical building in 1995 and fully redesigned the interior with the same Italian Baroque style often referenced in his over-the-top couture including intricate Italian Marble floors, painted ceilings and walls, mosaic and Austrian parquet floors, five fireplaces, and opulent Baths. Versace's genius and vision is revealed over the first 4 floors, each presenting the designer's legendary taste and permeates the home. The Upper two floors were redesigned in a lighter, more whimsical manner. These levels include terrazzo floorings with marble inserts, 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, a Game Lounge with billiards and arcade games and a Moroccan-style Media Room."

It's also at a plum location, mere steps from Central Park. As is probably obvious by now, a luxury townhouse like this has to be seen to be appreciated, and you can do just that by checking out the video below from Sotheby's: