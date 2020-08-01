The OC Creator Josh Schwartz Buys San Fernando Valley Home For $8.1 Million

Josh Schwartz, creator of TV shows like The OC and Gossip Girl, has purchased some new digs in the San Fernando Valley, according to Dirt.com. The home is a spacious 9,011-square-foot ranch style home with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and sits on an even more spacious 2.3-acre lot. The new Schwartz house was built all the way back in 1952, but was renovated recently to its present, modern glory.

Here's how some of that glory was described in the property's listing:

"Located on a knoll within the desirable Longridge Estates, the Alomar Estate is situated on one of the largest lots in Sherman Oaks. The 2.3 acre compound w/ manicured gardens, rolling lawns, spectacular views, and attention to privacy offers an unparalleled park-like experience…Outside, the sprawling grounds host a swimming pool w/ cabana, nature trail throughout the estate and a white-sand beach – perfect for a game of volleyball or to sit around the firepit. Overlooking tranquil San Fernando Valley vistas, this stunning compound offers the utmost in elegance, style and security."

The sale follows reports that Schwartz sold his "longtime mansion" in Los Feliz to director Ava DuVernay for almost $10 million. For his new spread, he paid $8.1 million, even though this property is significantly larger.

You can take a look as Josh Schwartz's new San Fernando Valley home in the video below from Aaron Kirkman:

As for Schwartz, he'll have plenty to keep him busy as he enjoys his new home. He's currently developing a sequel series to his show Gossip Girl, as well as continuing to work on his Nancy Drew series on The CW.