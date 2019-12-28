The Most Expensive Penthouse In London Sells For $85 Million

On Election Day of this year, the highest-priced UK penthouse sale of 2019 was finalized in London, reports Forbes. An anonymous buyer out of Hong Kong paid a total of $85 million for a six-bedroom penthouse that occupies the top two stories of Belgravia Gate on Grosvenor Crescent in the Belgravia district of London.

The 9,800-square-foot duplex penthouse features not just one but two spacious reception rooms on the first level, as well as a formal dining room, a kitchen, study, and cocktail bar, which opens onto a terrace that itself measures about 2,000 square feet. On the upper floor you'll find the master bedroom with its lounge area and His and Her bathroom as well as four other bedroom suites.

The penthouse in question is one of 12 extremely luxurious units at Belgravia Gate, purported to be "Belgravia's answer to One Hyde Park," the extremely expensive residence located elsewhere in London. As its official website describes it:

"Belgravia Gate is the latest addition to the long-standing heritage of Belgravia, a collection of twelve beautifully crafted residences located at London's most prestigious address on Grosvenor Crescent…The harmonious blend of reinvigorated Grade II listed heritage meeting a state-of-the-art design concept ensures Belgravia Gate will become a residential development that exemplifies the original vision for Belgravia…Belgravia Gate is a project of such rarity, it is set to redefine the benchmarks of design specification and service on a global level"

As for the buyer, despite his anonymity he's rumored to be somewhere in his mid-30s as well as "a multi-millionaire," which probably goes without saying.

Even if you're not a multi-millionaire you can take a look at Belgravia Gate in the video below from YouTube user Kadir atay: