The Miz Trying Again To Sell LA Mansion, This Time For Just Under $12 Million

By on October 29, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

Professional wrestler and reality TV star Michael Mizanin, better known as The Miz, has listed his Los Angeles area home in Thousand Oaks with an asking price of $11.995 million. That's a bit of a discount compared to the $12.5 million Miz originally sought in January of 2022, but still quite a bit more than the $6.4 million he reportedly paid for it back in 2019.

As realtor Jordan Cohen pointed out in an Instagram post advertising the listing, not only is the house owned by the famous stars of USA's reality series "Miz and Mrs." (on which Mizanin appears with his wife Maryse Mizanin) but the house itself is also featured prominently on the show. Cohen also mentions the home's "recently reimagined interiors" as well as its prime location in Westlake Village outside LA:

"Behind the exclusive guard gates of North Ranch Country Club Estates is this completely reimagined masterpiece with unobstructed golf course and Mountain Views. Ideally set behind its own gates on 1.27 acres with every amenity expected and desired for a home of this caliber."

The home, designed in the English manor style, boasts 10,400 square feet of living space, and the property includes not just one but two separate guest houses. There's a custom-built swimming pool with a spa, rose gardens, and plenty of outdoor space for parties and barbecues, and inside, you'll find such amenities as a home theater, an "epic glass-enclosed wine cellar," and much more.

According to sources close to the couple, the Miz and Mrs. are looking to relocate their family and whole business operation to Las Vegas, and with the house newly renovated, they will hopefully have more luck finding a buyer than they did when they first tried to sell the property in 2022.

You can take a look at the Miz mansion in the video below from Luxury Drone Tours on Vimeo.

