Bob Hope's Former 5+ Acre Los Angeles Estate Just Sold For $26 Million

Roughly ten miles outside downtown Los Angeles, a restored mansion that was once the longtime home of late comedy legend Bob Hope has found a new owner, at a price of $26 million. The property was sold by billionaire Ron Burkle, who first listed it for sale last year with an asking price of $29 million. Burkle is also the owner of another Hope property, the comedian's Palm Springs desert retreat, which he bought in 2016 for $13 million.

Known as "The Hope Estate," the property is a grand, 15,000-square-foot palace with eight bedrooms and loads of amenities including a one-hole golf course designed by famous golf-lover Hope himself. The mansion dates all the way back to 1939 when it was built for Hope himself and was continually updated by Hope and his wife Dolores during a residence that lasted almost 80 years, per the property's official website, which goes on:

"Inside, every detail was carefully curated to respect the home's original Old Hollywood elegance. Walls of glass look out onto the climbing roses and lush landscape. The open living room is a hub for entertaining, anchored by a massive stone fireplace—one of six fireplaces in the home. The clean lines of the Woolf-designed dining room are well-suited for large dinner parties, as well as the perfectly preserved, wood-paneled family room. The updated large kitchen has a walled garden terrace for intimate outdoor meals. High-end bathroom finishes, from Waterworks fixtures to custom cabinets and white Carrara marble counters & floors elevate the residence with timeless detail. The outdoor terraces on both floors provide peaceful retreats and transition seamlessly throughout."

In addition to the already mentioned golf hole, you'll also find a swimming pool, tennis court, and outdoor kitchen outside, as well as detached structures including Hope's own expansive office, living quarters for staff, and even a two-bedroom apartment.

The identity of the Hope Estate's new owner isn't known as of yet, but whoever it is owns a piece of show business history as well as a pretty great piece of property on its own merits. You can take a look at it for yourself in the video below from The Agency Real Estate on YouTube: