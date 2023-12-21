The Longtime Home Of Late Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Gary Rossington Listed For $12 Million

By on December 21, 2023 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

Wealthy Atlanta residents who want to live on a piece of rock and roll history now have the opportunity to do so for just $12 million. A mansion known as "Free Bird's Nest" located in Milton on the outskirts of the Georgia city has gone up for sale with an asking price of $12 million, having been the longtime home of Gary Rossington, the late guitarist for southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Rossington died this year at age 71, and the roughly 80-acre estate represents years of acquisitions by he and his widow, Dale Rossington. They bought the first parcel of what would become the grand estate in 1997 for $1 million, constructing the estate's recently renovated main house soon after.

As the home's official listing makes clear, this is a true nature lover's retreat:

"Surrounded by mature trees and forest, the property has two versatile barns ready for storage or conversion into animal spaces. Two docks (one covered with two slips and another floating) provide direct access to the spring- and creek-fed lake that teems with major fish varieties. The meticulous landscaping and hardscaping include a built-in custom pool and spa with a waterfall. An incredible natural waterfall behind the house, adorned with large boulders, relaxes the senses."

The estate includes both a main house and a guest house, plies the aforementioned two barns, with a total of a little over 7,500 square feet of living space, with five bedrooms and five and a half baths.

Unfortunately for Skynyrd fans who might be thinking of plunking down an offer, the listing also states that "[t]he entire collection of Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia has been relocated to a forthcoming museum" devoted to the band. But the home offers plenty more amenities, including a pared-down music studio space, billiards area, and more.

Take a look at Free Bird's Nest in the video below, from the Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Real Estate YouTube channel:

Gary Rossington Articles
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. John Schneider Net Worth
    John
    Schneider
  2. Taraji P. Henson Net Worth
    Taraji
    P. Henson
  3. Berry Gordy Net Worth
    Berry
    Gordy
  4. Howard K. Stern Net Worth
    Howard
    K. Stern
  5. Kanye West Net Worth
    Kanye
    West
  6. Dee Snider Net Worth
    Dee
    Snider
  7. Byron Allen Net Worth
    Byron
    Allen
  8. Cardi B Net Worth
    Cardi
    B
  9. Travis Scott Net Worth
    Travis
    Scott
  10. Guillermo Ochoa Net Worth
    Guillermo
    Ochoa
  11. Ariana Grande Net Worth
    Ariana
    Grande
  12. Sam Smith Net Worth
    Sam
    Smith
  13. Ralph Tresvant Net Worth
    Ralph
    Tresvant
  14. Bobby Lee Net Worth
    Bobby
    Lee
  15. Billie Eilish Net Worth
    Billie
    Eilish
  16. Emma Watson Net Worth
    Emma
    Watson