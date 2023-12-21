The Longtime Home Of Late Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Gary Rossington Listed For $12 Million

Wealthy Atlanta residents who want to live on a piece of rock and roll history now have the opportunity to do so for just $12 million. A mansion known as "Free Bird's Nest" located in Milton on the outskirts of the Georgia city has gone up for sale with an asking price of $12 million, having been the longtime home of Gary Rossington, the late guitarist for southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Rossington died this year at age 71, and the roughly 80-acre estate represents years of acquisitions by he and his widow, Dale Rossington. They bought the first parcel of what would become the grand estate in 1997 for $1 million, constructing the estate's recently renovated main house soon after.

As the home's official listing makes clear, this is a true nature lover's retreat:

"Surrounded by mature trees and forest, the property has two versatile barns ready for storage or conversion into animal spaces. Two docks (one covered with two slips and another floating) provide direct access to the spring- and creek-fed lake that teems with major fish varieties. The meticulous landscaping and hardscaping include a built-in custom pool and spa with a waterfall. An incredible natural waterfall behind the house, adorned with large boulders, relaxes the senses."

The estate includes both a main house and a guest house, plies the aforementioned two barns, with a total of a little over 7,500 square feet of living space, with five bedrooms and five and a half baths.

Unfortunately for Skynyrd fans who might be thinking of plunking down an offer, the listing also states that "[t]he entire collection of Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia has been relocated to a forthcoming museum" devoted to the band. But the home offers plenty more amenities, including a pared-down music studio space, billiards area, and more.

Take a look at Free Bird's Nest in the video below, from the Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Real Estate YouTube channel: