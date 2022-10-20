The Late Vin Scully's Hidden Hills Estate, Known As "Home Plate," Is For Sale At $15 Million

Beloved LA Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully died back in August of this year at the age of 94, a few years after retiring from an incredible career of calling Dodgers games for 67 straight seasons. Now, his former home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Hidden Hills has been listed with an asking price of $15 million, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Scully paid a reported $12.4 million for the property in 2009. The spread, which Scully made his own by christening it "Home Plate," sits on two acres of a Hidden Hills enclave known as Ashley Ridge, and includes a spacious 11,000-square-foot mansion, guest house, and outdoor amenities including a swimming pool, tennis court, and even a putting green. And as its official listing states, the property has plenty of amenities indoors as well:

"This absolutely breathtaking property sweeps nearly 2 acres of useable land and features a two story main house with main floor movie theatre, guest wing, sizable office/library, formal living room with fireplace, marble wet bar, wine cellar, formal dining room, family room with fireplace and informal bar, oversized chefs kitchen with double islands and stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry, game room, detached guest apartment, full guest house, full size tennis court, pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, lush grassy yard, putting green and 6 car garage."

The main house on the estate called Home Plate boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and will make a luxurious and ultra-private retreat for whoever the buyer turns out to be. Scully's daughter Cat Scully tells the LA Times that putting the home up for sale gives her mixed emotions:

"Having the honor of listing our family home is bittersweet. Our home was full of so many beautiful memories, love and laughter, but as my dad used to say, there is a season and a time for everything in life."

You can take a look at Home Plate, former home of the late Vin Scully, in the video below, from Estate Photos LA on YouTube: