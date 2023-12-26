The Late Silvio Berlusconi's Massive $890 Million Real Estate Empire Hits The Market

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi died earlier this year at age 86, and up to that point he had accumulated an almost unbelievable array of real estate holdings, including hundreds of mansions and villas across Italy and much of the rest of the world. Valued at roughly $890 million US altogether, much of those properties are now hitting the real estate market, with one notable exception.

Berlusconi's children told Italian news outlet ANSA that Villa San Martino, his notorious "bunga bunga" orgy pad is staying in the family. Daughter Marina Berlusconi made the announcement:

"Villa San Martino must stay alive. We want it to remain the venue for business meetings, as well as, of course, the meeting point for our family…It is what [my father] would have wished."

However, the Berlusconi kids will have to reach an arrangement with Berlusconi's pseudo-wife Marta Fascina, who is currently still residing there (and who recently inherited more than $100 million in Berlusconi's will).

Some of the highlights of Berlusconi's real estate empire include Villa Certosa, located in Sardinia. A massive 26,000-square-foot palace on 170 acres, Villa Certosa once hosted heads of state like Tony Blair and Vladmir Putin. It's equipped with a secret entrance tunnel, five swimming pools, and a 300-seat amphitheater in the Ancient Greek style. There's a man-made lagoon, a football pitch, golf course, tennis courts, and helipad. You can see it for yourself in the drone video below, courtesy of the URBEX ADDICTED YouTube channel:

All on its own, Villa Certosa is expected to be worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $275 million US, but the Berlusconi real estate spread includes hundreds of smaller properties, and dozens of other opulent villas, palazzos, and penthouses.

Then there's Villa Grande in Rome, a sprawling estate where Berlusconi's faux wedding ceremony to Fascina was held.

Berlusconi's children are reportedly selling all the properties in order to avoid any disputes over inheritance, and the between $700 and $900 million the properties are expected to get will be much easier to divide among themselves.