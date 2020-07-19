The Late Sheikh Saleh Abdullah Kamel's Massive LA Estate Listed For $32.5 Million

A large estate in the exclusive Beverly Park neighborhood of Beverly Hills has hit the market with an asking price of $32.5 million. And as Mansion Global reports, the history of this unique property is almost as interesting as the property itself, having been owned by the late Sheikh Saleh Abdullah Kamel (who passed away in May) and originally commissioned in the 90s by one Norman Zada, an adult magazine mogul who founded Perfect 10, a magazine that specialized in photos of models without plastic surgery.

To add one more notable figure to the story we can look to the mansion's designer: famed architect Richard Landry. It was Landry who gives the house its distinctive visual style that seems as futuristic and cutting-edge today as it did back in the 90s when it was designed.

Here's how the mansion was talked up in official marketing materials from The Agency a couple years ago:

"This approx. 20,000-square-foot compound on an exceptional 6.78-acre lot features a seamless flow layout for daily living and sophisticated entertaining. Grand voluminous entrance, walls of glass, lustrous finishes, and generously proportioned rooms evoke supreme sophistication fit for royalty and celebrities alike. Highly secure compound includes an approximately 6,100-square-foot multi-level guest residence and entertainment pavilion connected to the main house by a futuristic steel-columned bridge. This private resort is nestled by lush hills and surrounded by manicured lawns, mature palms and towering pines; the grounds include a lap pool and pool house, large pool gazebo, separate plunge pool, paddle tennis court, security pavilion, cascading waterfalls and so much more. A truly incomparable majestic estate."

The main house has 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, and the estate is also home to another separate building that the MG article says is "currently configured as an office," a feature that makes for a good selling point as even billionaires are working from home these days.

You can take a look at this one-of-a-kind property now on the market with an asking price of $32.5 million for yourself in the video below from The Agency: