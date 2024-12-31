The Late Paul Newman's Manhattan Penthouse Hits Market For First Time In Decades, For Sale For $10 Million

Film legend Paul Newman died back in 2008. Roughly 16 years later, the swanky Manhattan penthouse he shared with his wife, actress Joanne Woodward, has hit the market. It's been listed for just shy of $10 million by the couple's children, acting on behalf of their mother, who turned 94 in 2024.

The 2,508-square-foot penthouse is in a dream location right on Fifth Avenue and with gorgeous views of Central Park. It has two bedrooms and two and a half baths, with a terrace outside the kitchen. And thanks to Newman and Woodward having called the place home for most of their legendary movie star marriage, it's a piece of film history that hasn't been available for sale in over four decades.

That film star history isn't shied away from in the property's official listing, which flat-out calls the unit the "beloved private retreat of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward." It goes on:

"This exceptional penthouse at highly sought after 1120 Fifth Avenue in Carnegie Hill offers a rare opportunity to create a truly bespoke residence in one of New York City's most coveted buildings. The one-of-a-kind residence features spectacular, sweeping views of Central Park and the Reservoir, multiple large terraces, beautiful wood floors, soaring ceilings and epitomizes the pinnacle of New York luxury and sophistication. Immediately after entering from the private elevator landing into the grand gallery, the penthouse's timeless allure is unmistakable."

Interestingly, the listing also mentions a separate two-bedroom apartment on the building's ground floor, "[f]or those requiring additional space." The building's amenities are also ample, as you might expect in such a swanky, high-rent district, with a doorman, a fitness center, and a bike room, among other perks.

Unfortunately, video of the penthouse seems to be a bit scarce as of this writing. But you can check out the building itself below, courtesy of Mikey Pozarik Studio on Vimeo: