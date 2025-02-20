The Late Olivia Newton-John's California Ranch Sells For Almost $8 Million

By on February 20, 2025 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

The late film, television, and music star Olivia Newton-John passed away in 2022. Olivia spent much of the last part of her life on a beautiful ranch in Santa Ynez, California, part of the state's famed wine region. She purchased the 12-acre spread in 2015 for $4.69 million. Her estate just sold the property for an unnamed buyer for $7.95 million.

That's a discount compared to the nearly $9 million the property was originally listed for in May of last year, especially when you consider some of the ranch's somewhat rare location, as explained in its official listing:

"This 12+/-acre private estate is built out to the highest level of quality and sophistication, located on one of the rare parcels fronting the Santa Ynez River. The home offers a contemporary and sophisticated design based on a western ranch vernacular. There are 4 bedrooms, a large great room, a gourmet cooks kitchen, office, and game room; all constructed with impeccable attention to detail. The property is loaded with features, including a barn, a 2 bedroom guest house, pool and outdoor kitchen, a detached 4 car garage, stable plus an arena and pastures; everything was completed with uncompromising quality. Very few properties in the Santa Ynez Valley have frontage on the River; this is one of them!"

The ranch's main house sprawls across almost 4,500 square feet of interior space, and the whole property is definitely the kind of place you can imagine a star like Newton-John calling home. And last fall when it was listed for sale, there were rumors that Joe and Jill Biden were checking it out for a post-White House residence, although these rumors were later reported to be just that.

In any case, you can see the former ranch of Olivia Newton-John in the video below from the Village Properties YouTube channel:

