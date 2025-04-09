The Late Mary Tyler Moore's Connecticut Estate Sells For $16.9 Million

The stately Greenwich, Connecticut estate of a departed TV comedy legend has found a buyer after about a year and a half on the market. Harkaway, the estate the late Mary Tyler Moore called home for more than ten years before her death in 2017 at age 80, has been sold for the sum of $16.9 million.

Harkaway was purchased by Moore and her husband, Dr. S. Robert Levine, for $10 million in 2006, after which the two promptly began extensive work to modernize the property, which dates back to the early part of the 20th century. They hired architect Stephen Wang for the task, and the result is an incredible piece of real estate that combines the Georgian Colonial style with acres of lush outdoors. Not only does the nearly 14,000-square-foot mansion sit on more than 7 acres of private land, but it's surrounded by an additional five acres of conserved public land, making this a true retreat from city life.

The listing also touts the home's "primary suite with dual baths, dressing rooms, and generous closets," a one-bedroom guest apartment with its own bathroom and kitchen located directly above the detached three-car garage, and a host of amenities like a glass conservatory, gym with spa, jacuzzi, steam shower & sauna, an elevator, and a swimming pool with an outdoor fireplace. There's also a library and billiards room found in the home.

Interestingly, the listing also touted that the property "was home to the late Mary Tyler Moore," giving it an extra bit of celebrity-powered interest. But even with that bonus selling point, the property took some time to find a buyer. And even though that $16.9 million matches the property's most recent asking price, it's quite a discount compared to the $22 million the home was originally listed for in September of 2023.

At any price Harkaway is a gem, and now it will pass to its new and, for now, unnamed, owners. You can see it for yourself in the below video from realtor Joseph Barbieri on YouTube: