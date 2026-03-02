Ivana Trump's Gold-And-Leopard Manhattan Townhouse Finally Sells At A $12.5 Million Discount To Its Original Asking Price

When Ivana Trump's Upper East Side townhouse hit the market in late 2022 for $26.5 million, it offered buyers something increasingly rare in Manhattan real estate: a fully preserved expression of 1990s-era Trump glamour, meticulously designed and personally overseen by Ivana herself after her 1992 divorce.

Nearly three and a half years later, the five-story limestone mansion has finally sold, for $14 million.

That's a 47% discount from the original asking price.

The ornate residence where Ivana lived for decades struggled to find a buyer despite multiple price cuts. The home was most recently asking $17.9 million before ultimately closing at $14 million. Here is a video tour of the home from when it was first listed for sale:

A Gilded Time Capsule

Ivana purchased the roughly 8,725-square-foot townhouse in 1992 for about $2.5 million, the same year her divorce from Donald Trump was finalized. She then embarked on an extensive renovation that turned the 20-foot-wide limestone property into a maximalist showcase of gold trim, pink marble, crystal chandeliers, leopard print, and embossed fireplaces.

If the façade suggested traditional Upper East Side elegance, the interior told a very different story.

The home includes five bedrooms and two formal entertaining spaces. The entire third floor serves as the primary suite, complete with:

A gold-embossed fireplace

Chinese-style murals

Pink marble floors

Double sinks and a soaking tub

Gold hardware throughout

The house also features a dramatic curved marble staircase and a birdcage-style elevator connecting all five floors.

One notable quirk: despite its size, the townhouse does not have a full-size chef's kitchen. Instead, there are two small galley kitchens. By her own admission in her 2017 memoir "Raising Trump," Ivana did not cook much in her later years.

A Difficult Sale

After Ivana died in the home in July 2022 following an accidental fall down the stairs, the property was listed for sale. The lavish interiors — once a signature of the Trump brand's 1980s aesthetic — may have made the property harder to reposition in a market that currently favors cleaner, more contemporary renovations.

Over time, the price was cut from $26.5 million to $17.9 million before landing at the final $14 million sale price.

Even so, from a long-term investment standpoint, the outcome was still profitable. Ivana bought the property for $2.5 million in 1992. Selling for $14 million represents an $11.5 million gross gain over 34 years, not accounting for renovation costs, taxes, or transaction fees.

A House That "Embodied Ivana"

The townhouse sits between Fifth and Madison avenues on the Upper East Side. Ivana raised her children — Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric — in the home during their teenage years.

That opulence was unmistakable. Leopard-print walls. Pink onyx bathrooms. Gold accents in nearly every room. A front door embellished in gold. Ivana once described her aesthetic as "luxurious" and "whimsical."

For better or worse, it was unmistakably hers.

The Broader Manhattan Context

The sale comes amid renewed activity in Manhattan's luxury townhouse market. According to the Journal, another townhouse just a block away recently went into contract asking $39.5 million, suggesting that demand remains strong for the right property at the right price.

In Ivana's case, however, the home's highly personalized interiors likely required a buyer willing either to embrace the flamboyant décor or undertake a major renovation.

In the end, the market spoke.