The Incredible 50,000-Square-Foot Pritzker Estate Listed With $195 Million Asking Price

One of the largest private residences in the United States could also become one of the most expensive. The famous Pritzker Estate has hit the real estate market with an asking price of $195 million. Should a buyer at that price be found, the estate would easily become the most expensive home sale in the history of Los Angeles, surpassing the $165 million Jeff Bezos reportedly paid for the Warner Estate back in 2020.

The Pritzker Estate is being sold as its owners, billionaire Tony Pritzker and Jeanne Pritzker, finalized their divorce earlier this year. During happier times in their relationship, they commissioned the 50,000-square-foot palace, with construction having been completed in 2011.

It's a true billionaire dream home that overlooks the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood on about six acres, with views of both the downtown LA skyline and the Pacific Ocean. It boasts 16 bedrooms and a whopping 27 bathrooms, plus 18 fireplaces if you're counting.

But when a home has as much space as this one does, you know you're in store for more amenities and special rooms than you can easily imagine, and the Pritzker Estate doesn't disappoint on this measure. There's a stadium-seating home movie theater with velvet curtains and production-ready stage lighting in addition to the film projection equipment, a kitchen equipped with "Gaggenau ovens, two stainless-steel sinks and a dumbwaiter," and his-and-hers bathrooms and closets in the primary suite. Then there's the "flower-prep room" and the fully soundproofed bowling alley with custom storage cabinets for both balls and shoes.

The property is also home to a detached two-bedroom guesthouse with its own balcony, patio, and elevator, and outside, you'll find a tennis court complete with spectator seating, a green marble infinity swimming pool, and an outdoor kitchen for barbecue and pizza. A two-bedroom structure for staff quarters completes the compound, unusually expansive for its location — thanks to building restrictions that have been instituted since it was built, a home that looks like this and at this location would be virtually impossible to reconstruct today, according to listing agent Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency.

It's certainly one of the largest and most impressive properties in the country and probably the world, but that's not a guarantee that a buyer who is both willing and able to spend nearly $200 million for it will be found. In the meantime, check out some drone footage of the Pritzker Estate via the Billionaire Drone YouTube channel below: