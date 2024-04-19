The House That Venus And Serena Williams Bought Their Mom Is Now For Sale At $4.6 Million

In 2005, when Venus and Serena Williams were first becoming tennis superstars, they did what a lot of newly rich and famous people do — bought their mother a new house. Their mother and coach, Oracene Price, lived in the home they bought her for almost 15 years, and ended up selling it in 2019 for a little under $2 million. Now, the house is up for sale again, this time with an asking price of $4.6 million.

The home itself is a 6,124-square-foot palace with seven bedrooms and six baths, all tucked away in a quiet corner just outside Tarzana, California. Here's the official listing with more details on this property:

"Welcome to absolute seclusion and tranquility at the stunning Woodland Hills View Estate, discreetly situated on the outskirts of Tarzana. Beyond the secure gates of this expansive 1.4-acre flag lot awaits a serene retreat, accessible via a private winding driveway enveloped by majestic trees and lush landscaping. Tailored for those with a refined taste for the quintessential California lifestyle, this property boasts an array of amenities. Relax by the heated pool ensconced in natural grass, or indulge in a game of tennis on the stunning all-star Tennis Court, complete with flood lighting and a covered cabana area. The recently renovated home welcomes you with awe-inspiring vistas of the surrounding mountains, enhanced by soaring 18-foot vaulted ceilings."

The listing also mentions the home's "captivating surroundings," making for a rare blend of privacy and outstanding views. There are also three garages and a "game/bonus room" on-site, with more space for additional development if desired. All in all, it's a plum piece of real estate in terms of architectural achievement, amenities, space, and location.

The home can be viewed in the video below, thanks to realtor Roger Drakes and his YouTube channel. Check it out: