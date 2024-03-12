The Home Of Late Comedy Legend Richard Pryor – Where He Set Himself On Fire In 1980 – Was Just Listed For $4.36 Million

A fascinating convergence of showbusiness figures is centered on this handsome hacienda-style property in Northridge, California. First off, it was where late comedy legend Richard Pryor lived for several years after purchasing it during his heyday in 1976. On a grimmer note, it's where his infamous freebasing suicide attempt took place in 1980. In 1994, a significant portion of the property was destroyed by the Northridge Earthquake. And now, Rashard Mendenhall, the NFL running back turned "Ballers" screenwriter, has listed it for sale with an asking price north of $4.3 million.

The home, officially known as Hacienda de los Suenos, is located in Northridge's Sherwood Forest community. And its official listing notes it's had a fascinating story even outside of the showbiz realm:

"This remarkable property boasts a captivating history, transitioning from its roots as an early California citrus plantation to its current status as a sought-after celebrity compound with unrivaled amenities. This is a legal Horse property, although no horses have been on the property for over 30 years."

Resting on 2.2 acres of lush landscaping, the property is actually more of a complex, sprawling across 9,000 square feet of interior living space between its six separate structures. In the main house, you'll find four beds and four baths, plus amenities like a billiard room and general game room. There's a guest house, a professional dance studio or gym that the listing says could be converted into a recording space, an office, a children's playhouse, and a garage with room for three cars. Of course, there's room for many more cars than that in the property's designated event parking area, making it a great spot for prolific entertainers (not just comedians). And it's just as impressive outdoors as it is in:

"The outdoor oasis is a spectacle in itself, featuring a enormous resort-style pool with spa and cascading waterfall. A barbecue pavilion, tennis court, putting green, citrus grove, vegetable garden, and expanses of groomed lawns create an idyllic setting for relaxation and recreation. Indulge in additional luxuries such as a sauna, kitchen in the pool house, wine closet, and more, ensuring every aspect of refined living is catered to."

Mendenhall reportedly purchased the property in 2017, paying $2.5 million at that time. That was just a couple years after he retired from the NFL and ended up being a writer and story consultant for the HBO series "Ballers," although his IMDb page doesn't show any other writing credits since then.

Take a look at the former Richard Pryor Estate in the video below, from Jason Peteler on YouTube: