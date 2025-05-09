The Game's Decade-Long Reality TV Legal Nightmare Ends in $7 Million Judgment and Forced Sale Of Calabasas Mansion

Back in 2015, rapper The Game starred in a VH1 reality dating series called "She's Got Game." Following in the footsteps of iconic VH1 celebrity reality dating shows like "Flavor of Love," "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila," "For the Love of Ray J," and "Rock of Love with Bret Michaels," She's Got Game scrounged together a group of women who competed for The Game's affection as they traveled across the country on his tour "to see if they can really hang with my hip hop lifestyle." In the season finale, The Game chose former Miss Jamaica Universe Rebecca Silvera as the winner. Tragically, and totally unexpectedly, their relationship fizzled shortly after the cameras stopped rolling.

As it turned out, though, She's Got Game would have a long-lasting impact on both The Game and a contestant named Priscilla Rainey.

Rainey, who was eliminated in episode six, later alleged that during an off-camera date, The Game sexually assaulted her. When she took the case to court, the rapper failed to appear. A judge ruled in her favor in 2016, awarding her a little over $7 million in damages. The Game publicly mocked the verdict, insisting Rainey would "never get a dime." Nearly a decade later, she's getting a lot more than that.

The Lawsuit That Outlived the Show

Rainey filed her lawsuit in August 2015, just as She's Got Game was airing. In the complaint, she alleged that The Game had "forcefully reached his hand inside her dress to rub her bare vagina and buttocks" during a private date that she believed was part of the show. The date wasn't filmed, and The Game denied the incident ever took place — calling Rainey a liar and publicly attacking her credibility on social media.

As the civil case moved forward, The Game launched a legal counteroffensive of his own. In early 2017, he filed a $20 million negligence lawsuit against Viacom, the parent company of VH1, claiming they failed to properly vet Rainey before allowing her to participate in the show. According to his complaint, a psychologist had originally cleared Rainey but later changed his opinion after learning of her alleged criminal history and mental health issues. The Game argued that Viacom ignored those warnings because producers thought she would "add a spark" to the show. The court didn't buy it. In 2018, a judge dismissed the case and later ordered The Game to pay Viacom's legal fees.

Meanwhile, his original case with Rainey continued to deteriorate. The Game missed depositions, skipped scheduled hearings, and ultimately failed to appear for trial. As a result, the judge issued a default judgment in Rainey's favor. In November 2016, a jury awarded her $7.13 million in damages, not just for the alleged assault, but for The Game's blatant refusal to participate in the legal process.

Rather than paying the judgment or seeking a settlement, The Game chose defiance. He appealed, taunted Rainey in interviews, and posted on Instagram that she'd never get a cent. "Put that on my favorite auntie's poodle," he wrote. "This broad ain't gettin' shit."

But Rainey wasn't going anywhere — and with the courts behind her, she was just getting started.

Btw, here's a trailer for "She's Got Game." I'm pretty sure that's Priscilla being interviewed in front of a greenscreen at the 40-second mark:

She Got Game's… Calabasas Mansion

For years, Rainey pursued every legal avenue available to collect what she was owed. In 2020, she was granted ownership of The Game's independent record label, Prolific Records, and awarded the royalties from his album Born 2 Rap. By 2021, she gained the right to seize income from his Cameo account, which court records showed had generated around $19,000. Still, the bulk of the $7.1 million remained unpaid.

Then, she went after his biggest asset: real estate.

In 2017, The Game purchased a sprawling estate in Calabasas, California, for $2.9 million. The property spanned more than two acres and featured a 4,000-square-foot main house, a guesthouse, a resort-style pool, and a full-size basketball court that doubled as a tennis court. By 2025, the home's value had climbed to roughly $4 million, not enough to cover the full judgment, but a major chunk of it.

Rainey made her move. In court filings, she alleged that The Game tried to shield the mansion by transferring the deed to his manager, Wack 100. The court saw through the maneuver. In May 2025, a judge approved the forced sale of the Calabasas home, with all proceeds going to Rainey. The home has not hit the market yet, but when it does, and even if it sells for $4 million, after it's all said and done, The Game will still owe her millions.

And so, after nearly a decade of legal dodging, appeals, asset seizures, and public taunts, it's very likely that sometime soon, Priscilla Rainey will be able to say: "She got Game's… Calabasas mansion."