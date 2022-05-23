The Farmhouse From "Little People, Big World" Listed For $4 Million

Reality TV fans may be interested to know that the farmhouse seen in so many episodes of the TLC series "Little People, Big World" has been listed by its owner, series star Matt Roloff, with an asking price of $4 million, as recently reported by the Wall Street Journal. The 109-acre pumpkin farm and the house at the center of it in Helvetia, Oregon are where Matt and ex-wife Amy Roloff raised their four kids, making it a fixture on the reality series that is now in its 23rd season.

Now, Roloff says he wants "to start to scale back a little," and he's listed the house along with a 16-acre parcel of the land (he reportedly bought off Amy's share of the property back in 2019, some 13 years after their 2006 divorce). The Roloffs bought their first 33-acre parcel of this land in 1990, when they paid $185,000 for it, and it's continued to grow in the intervening decades into the massive spread that it is today.

The property is now a one-of-a-kind piece of real estate that has plenty of notoriety on top of that as a result of the Roloffs' reality TV fame (its listing refers to it as "world famous Roloff Farm"). But even if you've never seen "Little People, Big World," the house is built to impress, with an incredible array of children's play installations including a miniature storybook castle (that itself is roughly the size of a modest home), a tiny western town complete with jail, post office, bank, and barbershop, a life-size pirate's ship with bedrooms of its own, and even an artificial mountain range.

Not quite as exciting as a pirate's ship or castle is the main house itself, handsome and spread out across almost 5,400 square feet, with five bedrooms, six baths, office space, a pool, and a six-car garage. Last but not least there's the 3,600 square-foot barn, outfitted with TV production facilities.

Roloff tells WSJ that he'll be building another, presumably modest home on his remaining portion of the land, and split his time between it and his current residence in Arizona.

If you're a "Little People, Big World" viewer you already know what Roloff Farm looks like, but in any case you can check it out in the video tour below from Ruum Media: