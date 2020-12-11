The Elvis Presley "Honeymoon Hideaway" In Palm Springs Now Listed For $2.5 Million

An important residence in the history of Elvis Presley has once again gone up for sale, reports TMZ. The Palm Springs, California "Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway" as it's sometimes known, has been listed for sale with an asking price of $2.5 million – a steal for a house that's an integral part of pop culture history thanks to Elvis's brief time there.

Elvis leased out what was then known as the "House of Tomorrow" thanks to its futuristic architectural style for a year starting in 1966, paying $21,000 (in mid-60s dollars, to be clear) for the entire year. The plan was for Elvis and Priscilla to get married there, but as the story goes they ended up getting married in Las Vegas in order to avoid nosy reporters and fans. Then, nine months after the start of their honeymoon, daughter Lisa Marie Presley was born.

Another tantalizing piece of history for Elvis fans has to do with his famous 1968 comeback TV special, which he is also said to have planned during his time at the honeymoon house.

The Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway was restored sometime in the 1990s but still retains much of its space-age 60s charm. There's also plenty of the other kind of space, with five bedrooms and five baths spread across about 5,000 square feet.

Despite its storied history, the house hasn't exactly been an easy sell. Its current owners first tried finding a buyer back in 2014 with an asking price of nearly $10 million, and since then it's reportedly seen around a dozen price drops, most recently last year when it was listed for $3.2 million.

While Elvis's Palm Springs honeymoon home has been on and off the market many times over the last several years, it's also been serving as a kind of secondary Graceland museum for devoted fans of the King, as you can see in the video below from the Life is a Photo Op YouTube channel. Take a look: