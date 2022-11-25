The Beverly Hills Mansion MacKenzie Scott Donated To Charity Just Sold For $37 Million

Back in September, it was reported that MacKenzie Scott was giving away the Beverly Hills compound she once occupied with ex-husband Jeff Bezos. MacKenzie gave the home to a charitable organization.

The reports weren't exactly shocking given Scott's proclivity for large acts of philanthropy, and now, the deed if officially done. Property records indicate the mansion has sold for a cool $37 million.

Noted music producer Mike Caren is the 12,000-square-foot home's new owner, and he's getting the added benefit of knowing that the $37 million he's spending on the house is going to a good cause: the California Community Foundation.

The CCF has actually had the house since July, and back in September it was reported that 90 percent of the proceeds from the eventual sale of this "discretionary gift" to the organization's grant program for affordable housing in LA. The other ten percent? That will be directed towards the foundation's "immigrant integration program to advance opportunities for the millions of immigrants from throughout the world who call Los Angeles County home."

Scott and Bezos purchased the home together in 2007 for a reported price of $24.4 million. CCF President & CEO Antonia Hernández is quoted in a press statement celebrating that Scott's "generosity will support organizations struggling to solve some of our community's most intractable issues."

The donation, generous by most standards, is really just a drop in the bucket for Scott, who has made a name for herself by giving away more money than just about any other billionaire in the philanthropy game. It's not even the only significant donation she's made to CCF, which also received $20 million from her last year to establish the LA Arts Endowment Fund. Since her divorce from Bezos in 2019, which left her with a four percent stake in Amazon, among other things (including the house that was just sold), she's given away almost $15 billion to various non-profit and charitable organizations.