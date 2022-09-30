Terry Bradshaw Doubles The Price For His 744-Acre Oklahoma Ranch, Now Seeking $22.5 Million

NFL great Terry Bradshaw is currently looking for someone to catch his 744-acre Oklahoma ranch. He and his wife Tammy Bradshaw have listed the property with an asking price of $22.5 million, a price that includes a 8,600-square-foot main house with eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half-baths.

It took the Bradshaws decades to build up those 744 acres, located near the border between Oklahoma and Texas and familiar to viewers of the E! reality show "The Bradshaw Bunch." But they've actually been trying to sell the property for some time now, having first listed it in 2014 with an asking price of $10.8 million. That deal never happened, and in the years since Bradshaw has listed the property at various points, always with prices in the neighborhood of $10 million to $12 million. Now, he's trying it again, but with a higher price point that shows more optimism about the state of the marketplace now than demonstrated by those previous listings.

Known as the Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses ranch, the property is absolutely gorgeous, and a dream come true for lovers of horses and the great outdoors. And the property's main house was designed to satisfy those with outdoor inclinations, as its official listing indicates:

"The 8,600 square foot exquisite home is built in a rustic style with tall ceilings throughout. There are four oversized brick stone fireplaces, wood and tiled floors, wood paneling and the home lends itself to any style of interior design. Under roof, there are six spacious bedrooms and eight baths. There is an outdoor patio which spreads over approximately 1,000 square feet with a full kitchen, bar, fireplace, hot sauna and fire pit, making an excellent location to have family and friends over to watch the sun set. The sprawling, spacious, yet comfortable floor plan offers seclusion and privacy for a couple as well as accommodation for multiple guests, large family get-togethers or corporate retreats and entertainment."

Out back there's a large swimming pool and a "very large stone doghouse with fenced area for dogs to have much room to roam," making this an ideal home for dog lovers as well. And of course, the dog house is reportedly equipped with a swimming pool of its own, just in case you were worried it wasn't.

In addition to the main house, the ranch has been outfitted with a variety of other facilities, including those for cattle, horse, and hay production.

Despite those previous listings, Bradshaw says in a press statement that the current one represents his assent to having been "inundated with requests to sell" over the last several years, eventually making the commitment because the family has already relocated to a smaller ranch in (relatively) nearby Texas.

You can take a tour of the property, prominently featuring the man himself, in the video below from Icon Global: