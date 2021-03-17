Tennis Star Ivan Lendl Lists Huge Connecticut Mansion For $16 Million

Ivan Lendl, once the top-ranked tennis player on the planet, is attempting to sell his massive Connecticut mansion for more than $16 million, reports TMZ. The home itself is impressive enough at 18,000 square feet but just as impressive is the huge 445-acre parcel of land surrounding it in the foothills of Cornwall, Connecticut.

The mansion was designed by architect Allan Greenberg specifically for Lendl, according to official marketing materials, which go on to describe the property like this:

"Ride through the gates passing horse paddocks, a barn, and up a long and meandering driveway to the impeccable stone house. Enter the first floor passing a grand staircase to a light-bathed main floor with virtually every room boasting French doors to beautiful gardens and patios. A wood-paneled library, spacious living room, formal dining room, and family room, all with fireplaces and wide plank oak floors, as well as a trophy room/office and an eat-in chef's kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and butler's pantry complete the 1st level…The attached 3 bay garage is complemented by a 3 bay detached garage with office space on the second floor. All of this, overlooking the Connecticut foothills."

Altogether, Hillhouse, as the main house is known, sprawls across 18,000 square feet with ten bedrooms and ten bathrooms, all located in Cornwall and Goshen, CT, said to be a roughly two-hour drive from both New York City and Boston, so the location is definitely part of the appeal as well. It's an ideal combo of seclusion and accessibility that almost certainly contributes to Lendl's $16.4 million asking price. That's also true of the mansion's numerous indoor amenities, which include a swimming pool with two adjoining locker rooms, a sauna, a workout room, and a full-size gymnasium. Outside there's another swimming pool, this one a heated gunite pool with included cabana, and, of course, a tennis court.

Lendl's jewel of Litchfield County can be seen in the video below from the Litchfield County Real Estate YouTube channel. Take a look: