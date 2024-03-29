Tech Billionaire Marc Andreessen Seeks $33 Million For Silicon Valley Compound

As a billionaire in the tech industry, it makes sense that Marc Andreessen would own real estate in the Silicon Valley enclave of Atherton, California. However, Andreessen and wife Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen appear to be giving up Silicon Valley life by putting put their expansive Atherton compound up for sale for $33 million. This offering comes after the couple spent some $250 million on real estate in Malibu, prompting speculation that the couple may be relocating primarily to Southern California.

The Andreessens paid $16.6 million for the Atherton 1.55-acre property back in 2007, and now they're listing it with an asking price of $33.375 million. Made up of multiple separate structures, the property's main house measures in at around 12,200 square feet, with a one-bedroom guest house and an office/studio space rounding out the compound. Here's more, from the property's official listing:

"This hidden jewel situated on 1.55 acres barely discernible from the street & positioned across from the esteemed Menlo Circus Club, is one of Atherton's most exceptional estates. The home has undergone a transformation by its current owners. While the outside symmetry & classic allure endure, it has evolved into a place of chic sophistication, showcasing a soft neutral palette complemented by American cherry & light oak floors. Every room is light & bright w/exquisite subtle appointments, recessed lighting, extensive custom built-ins, & even moldings designed to hang fine art in lieu of attaching to the wall. A hallmark of this residence is a commitment to media needs with both visible and concealed screens. Another defining signature of this property is its capability to host significant personal, professional, & philanthropic events. Within the main home, two kitchens facilitate seamless catering and/or a personal chef."

Outside you'll see such features as manicured landscaping, a shaded terrace, and even a reflecting pool.

The listing comes as the Andreessens have been buying property left and right down several hundred miles southward, dropping more than a combined $255 million on a $177 million 7-acre estate and a separate beach house in Paradise Cove, and another house on Escondido Beach. But you can take a look at the Atherton property in the video below from The Real Home Tour, Inc. on Vimeo: