Take A Tour Of Dr. Oz's $18 Million Oceanfront Florida Mansion

Back in the summer of 2018, medical TV personality Dr. Oz made headlines for his purchase of a large mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. He paid $18 million for the house, and it's still of interest to luxury real estate aficionados. The Oz mansion dates back more than a hundred years to 1919, and in that time it's retained the name Louwana and become a registered landmark.

The Palm Beach Daily News reported at the time that the 12,483-square-foot, 11-bedroom mansion is located just over a half mile from the area's Palm Beach Country Club. Here's how the mansion was described in its official marketing materials from Sotheby's International Realty:

"Quite possibly the most romantic period oceanfront mansion available in Palm Beach today, held by the same family since it's design by Addison Mizner in 1919. One of the last Great Houses of Palm Beach, a legend of architectural and historic significance. This majestically picturesque 10-bedroom villa sprawls over 1.5± acres featuring 150± feet of idyllic direct private beachfront. Exquisitely preserved in museum condition. Pool, tennis court, and beach cabana. An exceedingly important and rare offering."

Elsewhere on the island, there are two other houses in the Oz family, owned by his parents, Dr. Gerald and Emily Jane Lemole.

As you might expect from a house in "museum condition," the mansion known as Louwana has a pretty interesting history. Before Oz bought it, it belonged to the same family for nearly a century, since it was commissioned by the Munn-Wanamaker family, who hired noted architect Addison Mizner to build their family estate. Mizner went on to do a significant amount of work in the area, but Louwana is reportedly one of "only a handful" of his designs still standing there.

In any event, you can take a look at the mansion currently owned by Dr. Oz and his family in the video below, courtesy of the Aerial Look YouTube channel: