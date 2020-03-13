Take A New Video Tour Of Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Almost $40 Million Mansion

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are, as previously reported, trying to find a buyer for their massive estate in Brookline, Massachusetts. Their asking price is at almost $40 million, and in an attempt to lure prospective buyers a new video tour of the property popped up earlier this month. That means that even people without $39.5 million to drop on a New England mansion can take another look at the house, and dream about what it would be like to live there.

The property is most certainly a doozy, with 12,000 square feet of interior living space on five acres of land altogether, five bedrooms, and seven bathrooms. Then there are the five separate fireplaces, home gym, swimming pool, rec room, 20 parking spaces, and a herb and vegetable garden out back. Here's the blurb from the folks at Gibson Sotheby's International Realty:

"The ultimate family dream home. Allow us to take you on a tour of Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's tranquil Brookline, Massachusetts estate: designed for cozy family living while formal enough for entertaining on a grand scale."

As you can see above, Tom and Gisele are not being shy about their celebrity status in selling this house, a sign that they're eager to find a buyer sooner rather than later. And the tour of the house contains a few treasures for Patriots fans, including some memorabilia that Brady has displayed inside the mansion.

If that interests you, you'll be pleased to know that the new video tour from Gibson Sotheby's International Realty is below, and that you can take a look at it for yourself right now. Enjoy:

Brady is currently in the midst of what could prove to be a pivotal time in his career, with rumors flying that he's considering a move from his longtime NFL home with the New England Patriots. He also recently announced the launch of 199 Productions, a new production company that will produce football-related films and TV shows with the help of some big Hollywood talent.