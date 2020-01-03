Take A Look At The Grid House, A Fascinating Piece Of Architecture Now For Sale Outside Sao Paulo

Any home located in this particular small valley surrounded by more than 41 acres of permanently protected native forest near the small town of Sao Francisco Xavier, itself about two and a half outside of Sao Paulo, Brazil, would be an enviable place to live. But the home that was actually built there is an impressive work of architecture in its own right, and the modernist home is fittingly known as The Grid House, now for sale at an undisclosed asking price.

Built by the architecture firm of Forte, Gimenes & Marcondes Ferraz in 2007, the Grid House was designed to be in more or less perfect harmony with the surrounding environment. It gets its name from its defining feature: the wooden grid that divides the property into its multiple modules which make up the house. In the house's main building you'll find its master suite, a guest bedroom, six additional bedrooms, designated in the official listing as being for children, as well as direct access to the one-story structure's roof garden.

Interior courtyards and more gardens as well as various outdoor eating areas are found elsewhere in the Grid House, plus an unspecified number of bathrooms. There are also separate pavilions for outdoor entertaining with a tennis court and sauna nearby. Throw in additional pavilions for the household staff and another for up to four cars plus miscellaneous storage and you've got everything you could want in an out-of-the-way Brazilian vacation home.

You can take a look at the Grid House in the YouTube video below from the aforementioned FGMF Architects YouTube channel: