Sylvester Stallone Selling His La Quinta CA Home For $3.35 Million

Actor Sylvester Stallone paid $4.5 million for a 4,889-square-foot, four bedroom, and four and a half bathroom vacation home in the desert resort city of La Quinta, California back in the early part of 2010. And unfortunately for Sly, he's been trying to sell it since 2011, and now Variety's Dirt.com reports that he's put it back on the market at $3.35 million.

Stallone has put the property up for sale several times over the last ten years, each time with the asking price lower than the last. Whatever the reasons for Stallone's real estate woes might be, it doesn't appear to have anything to do with the quality of the home, which is a jewel of the celebrity-choked community of Madison Club, where Stallone is far from the only famous figure who lives behind secure and private gates.

Here's how the house is described in official marketing materials:

"This incredible Mediterranean style estate residence is the ultimate retreat from fast paced living. Heavy wood double doors open up to a vaulted ceiling in the entryway, which leads into the double-height living room. A stone fireplace is the focal point on one wall of the living room. The spacious kitchen features a large wood-and-stone island. The upstairs ensuite includes a disappearing flat screen TV at the foot of the bed for entertainment and a fireplace including a private terrace off the bedroom."

There's also a very impressive (and private) courtyard on the property, with its own fountain, outdoor dining area, and a lushly maintained garden.

For a better idea of what Stallone has been trying to sell for almost ten years, you can take a look at the property in the video below from The Pinnacle List:

It's a handsome property by anyone's standard, but for whatever reason Sylvester Stallone can't seem to get rid of any of it, thanks to the vagaries of luxury real estate in southern California. Hopefully for Stallone's sake, this latest attempt to find a buyer will be the charm.