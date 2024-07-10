Sydney Sweeney Bought A $13.5 Million Mansion In The Florida Keys

If you're planning any trips down to the southernmost part of Florida this summer, you might be surprised by some famous faces you'll see while you're there. And if you live in the Florida Keys, you may already have heard that Sydney Sweeney is only the latest celeb to buy a home in the area after reportedly purchasing a $13.5 million mansion there. Some of the other notable figures to recently relocate at least part of the time to the Keys include Shakira, Gisele Bündchen, and Luke Combs.

Why the Keys? Local Key West real estate broker Terri Spottswood told Fox News Digital why her turf has become such a popular hideaway for celebrities like Sweeney:

"I think celebrities move to the Keys for several reasons…The Keys are and always have been a 'live and let live' place to be. The Keys offer a sense of privacy that is appealing to those who are in the public eye and, for the most part, they are accepted and treated like everyone else and allowed to blend in."

As for Sweeney's mansion, it was described in its official listing as "Summerland Key's finest private estate and the epitome of relaxed elegance." And compared to its asking price of nearly $18 million, she got it at a bit of a discount. The listing went on:

"Through the custom front gates, past a custom bronze tarpon fountain to a jaw dropping porte-cochere with exposed Ipe wooden trusses & columns are exquisite details everywhere your eyes focus. Dramatic 19′ soaring cathedral ceilings, distressed & stained pine beams, magnificent Ipe pillars & custom 10 ft nano impact mahogany doors that completely open the whole house up to view the Atlantic. One of a kind heated and chilled, salt water infinity pool, competition depth with inlaid tarpon lane (25 yards) and even a swim up bar with stools. The 6 bedrooms, 6 full & 2 1/2 baths, are evenly split between the main house and the guest house by a covered breezeway."

Other amenities include a wine room with storage for 520 bottles, a home audio system, a game room, a 330-gallon aquarium, and even a room specifically for viewing the pool outside. But it's just possible that the biggest selling point for Sydney Sweeney was the privacy and low-key lifestyle of the surrounding area.