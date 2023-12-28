Swae Lee Sells Los Angeles Mansion For $4.3 Million

Rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd has sold his Los Angeles area mansion in Woodland Hills, California and made a decent profit in the meantime. After purchasing the home for $3.5 million back in 2019, Lee has sold the six-bedroom spread for $4.3 million, discounted just a bit compared to the $4.45 million asking price the home was initially listed for in May.

Lee was not the first famous face to own the home, which boasts almost 9,000 square feet of interior space nestled within a gated community in Westchester County. In 2019 he bought the property from actor-director Jonathan Frakes, best known for his work on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and its associated feature films. The estate itself is also gated, and the home's official listing touted its recent renovations among its many selling points:

"The functional design and meticulous detail come together to perfectly encapsulate the essence of elegance and comfort. The recent remodel has created a clean and modern feel while still retaining the charm, look, and feel of the original build. Upon entering, you are instantly met with a grand foyer. The dramatic spiral staircase wraps around the foyer with a perfectly centered chandelier that will leave you speechless. As you tour the home, you begin to take note of all the exquisite finishes and details along the way. The large windows and French doors throughout the property bring in an abundance of natural light that fills the interior during the day. From the coffered ceilings in the living room and office, to the exposed wood beams and the European oak floors, it all comes together to create a timeless sense of class and elegance."

Up on the second level, there's the massive master bedroom suite and a magnificent balcony overlooking the expansive backyard, as well as a special "bonus room" that has yet to find its true purpose:

"Last but certainly not least, this home features a massive upstairs bonus room with bathroom, ideal for a home theater, game room, music or dance studio. The potential uses for this space are endless."

Outside you'll find a swimming pool, sauna, gazebo, and grilling space, making this home great for outdoor entertaining as well. Take a look at Swae Lee's former digs in the video below from Wayne Ford on Vimeo: