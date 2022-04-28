Sunny Balwani Fetches $16 Million For Theranos Mansion He Shared With Elizabeth Holmes

If you're familiar with the lurid Theranos saga, you might be aware of the northern California mansion where it is said that disgraced execs Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani secreted off together for a period of ten years. Now, the New York Post reports that Balwani has sold off the home for almost $16 million – twice what it cost him to buy out Holmes's share of the property in 2018.

Its place in the Theranos soap opera aside, the property is a pretty impressive one. It spreads across 6,800 square feet, with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms in the main house, as well as a one-bedroom guest house. The whole spread sits on about an acre and is marked by deluxe touches like artfully manicured gardens, crystal chandeliers, and more, all in a French provincial style.

The home's listing doesn't mention its part in the Theranos affair, instead focusing on its luxury and privacy:

"Located on Atherton's premier street less than one block from the Menlo Circus Club, this home is a classic example of French provincial architecture. Preceding it all beyond a gated entrance are perfectly aligned rows of London lane trees, formal gardens & an extensive inlaid stone motor court presenting the utmost in European styling. Updated throughout w/a decidedly French influence, the design showcases varnished parquet flooring, artistic wall finishes, exquisite window coverings, & striking crystal chandeliers. Spanning two levels of luxurious living, the home offers 5 bedrooms, w/4 upper-level suites, including a very private primary suite, plus staff quarters or an ideal second office on the main level."

The house was the subject of some attention during Holmes's trial for fraud. It came out in court that she and Balwani purchased the home in 2013 for $9 million through an LLC. Then, in 2018, Balwani bought out Holmes's stake in the property for almost $8 million, something that caught the attention of prosecutors as a possible "red flag" that could have been Holmes's way of cutting down her assets in advance of being held responsible for monetary damages surrounding Theranos.

Balwani is himself set to stand trial for fraud and deception for his own part in the company's crimes. Holmes has already been found guilty of four counts of fraud and is currently awaiting sentencing – she could be facing up to 80 years in prison.

All that aside, it's a lovely home. And you can take a look for yourself in the video below, from The Real Home Tour, Inc.: