Sugar Ray Leonard Punches $10 Million Off LA Mansion's Asking Price, Now Looking To Knock Out A Mere $45 Million

Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard has emerged from his corner once again in his attempts to find a buyer for his luxurious Pacific Palisades estate. Leonard originally listed the property for $52 million in 2019. He lowered the price last year and now the property has been listed yet again with another price drop. Today "The Leonard Estate," as it's being marketed, can be yours for…

$45 million

Sugar Leonard bought two plots of land that are now the 1.7-acre estate back in 1993 for an undisclosed sum, going on to secure the services of famed architect Richard Landry to design the nearly 17,000-square-foot mansion and nearby guest house with a total of eight bedrooms and a whopping 15 bathrooms between them.

Described as "the most important legacy property on the Westside," the mansion is an extremely eye-catching property, so it's not totally clear why Leonard appears to be struggling to find a buyer. Maybe it's simply the sky-high asking price?

Here's how the mansion described in the listing:

"Beautiful Italian Architecture inspired by Florentine villas, totaling over 16,700 square feet in the main house. Perfect for entertaining on a grand scale, features include: 2-story family room, gorgeous formal living room and dining room, screening room, gourmet kitchen and solarium. Total of 7 bedrooms, the main suite is the ultimate retreat with views of the ocean and mountains. Grounds include: long private driveway, large entry motor court, full guest house, lit tennis court with viewing area, sun-drenched oval pool, grass meadow/lawn and putting green."

The Leonard Estate is located in the Upper Riviera neighborhood, which is the past, present, and future home to too many celebrities and notable figures to count. Here are a few names of former and current residents: Steven Spielberg, Sylvester Stallone, former couple Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman (who reportedly lived in the house just behind Leonard's while they were together), Whoopi Goldberg, and Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson.

You can take a look at the Leonard Estate in the video below from Tomer Fridman on YouTube: