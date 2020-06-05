Steve Harvey Pays $15M For Tyler Perry's Former Mansion In Atlanta

The huge 17-acre estate in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, Georgia, that was for a few years the home of actor, director, and playwright Tyler Perry now belongs to another big name in comedy: talk show host and author Steve Harvey. TMZ reports that Harvey has purchased the sprawling and elaborate mansion for a cool $15 million.

Harvey didn't buy the mansion from Perry, though. After buying it in 2007 for a reported $9 million and then doing extensive renovations on the property, Perry sold it in 2016 for $17.5 million. That means that Harvey got a bit of a bargain on the place, and that the 2016 buyer, evangelist David Turner, sold it at a $2.5 million loss.

Nevertheless, this is a huge palatial estate with almost 35,000 square feet of living space, seven bedrooms, and amenities like a subterranean ballroom, home gym, home movie theater, an indoor resistance swimming pool as well as an infinity pool and bar outside, tennis court, and wine cellar. Here's how it was described in its official listing:

"Perhaps the most compelling private residence to ever be offered to market in the history of Atlanta. Situated on seventeen private and pristine park-like acres with substantial Chattahoochee River frontage. Unrivaled amenity package, including resort-style infinity-edge swimming pool, lighted tennis court, fully equipped gym, spa, theater, hobby house, underground ballroom with catering kitchen, formaland informal gardens, entire estate generator, guard house, caretakers suite Presidential-level security system. Two gated secured residential entrances."

Another fairly unusual feature that for whatever reason the listing neglected to mention but that will hopefully continue to get some use as the property's new owners move in is a an airplane runway – but one for remote controlled planes.

Now, you can take a look at Steve Harvey's new $15 million Buckhead, Atlanta, mansion in the video below, courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty: