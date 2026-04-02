Stephen Dorff Lists Tennessee Compound For $10 Million — After Paying $1.9 Million And Completing A Massive Renovation

Stephen Dorff is looking to cash in on a major real estate win, and the backstory makes the numbers even more interesting.

The actor has just listed his sprawling Tennessee compound for $10 million, a dramatic jump from the $1.9 million he paid for the property in late 2018. If he gets anywhere near asking, Dorff is staring at a potential $8+ million gain. But this isn't just a lucky market play. It's the result of a full-scale transformation that turned a quiet rural property into a high-end private retreat.

Even more notably, Dorff's move into Tennessee came right as he was cashing out of California. In June 2019, he sold his longtime Malibu beach house for $7.5 million, effectively trading coastal luxury for a massive piece of land just outside Nashville.

A 41-Acre Private Escape

Located just minutes from the heart of Leipers Fork Village, the gated 41.5-acre estate is designed to feel secluded without being remote. A winding half-mile paved driveway cuts through rolling pastures and hardwood trees before opening up to the main residence.

The property includes a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home spanning roughly 3,700 square feet, but the real appeal is the land itself. The acreage features a mix of open pasture, mature woods, and two stocked ponds, along with multiple approved sites for future expansion.

A Complete Transformation

When Dorff purchased the property, it was a relatively modest country home. Today, it has been reimagined into something much closer to a boutique wellness retreat.

The main house, a log and stone structure, has been fully renovated with black hardwood floors, open living spaces, and elevated finishes throughout. Two stone fireplaces anchor the interior, while a large bonus room currently serves as a music studio but could easily function as a private guest suite.

One of the standout upgrades is a climate-controlled sun porch that opens directly onto a custom-built wellness area featuring a hot tub, sauna, and cold plunge overlooking the surrounding trees.

Built For Entertaining

Beyond the main house, Dorff significantly upgraded the supporting structures and outdoor amenities.

A former barn has been fully renovated and converted into a climate-controlled gym and guest space, complete with a wet bar, bathroom, laundry, and sleeping loft.

A short walk away, a ridgetop swimming pool offers sweeping views of the property and includes a custom container bar designed for entertaining. The pool sits adjacent to a 5–6 bedroom perc site, giving a future owner the option to build a significantly larger primary residence while keeping the existing structures intact. Here is a video tour:

The Land Is The Real Asset

While the home and amenities are impressive, the long-term value may lie in the land itself.

In addition to the main homesite, the property includes multiple preliminarily approved perc sites, including a second two-bedroom site near the ponds. Combined with the 41+ acres of usable land, that opens the door for expansion into a true multi-structure compound.

A Pattern Of Smart Real Estate Moves

Dorff's Tennessee bet fits into a broader pattern of well-timed real estate decisions.

In 2006, he purchased a penthouse in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood for $1.65 million and sold it in 2017 for $2.7 million. His Malibu beach house, originally acquired for around $2.5 million in 2002, ultimately sold for $7.5 million after years of appreciation and use as a high-end rental.

The shift to Tennessee marked a clear lifestyle pivot. Instead of a relatively compact beachfront property, Dorff traded into a 40+ acre compound with room to build, expand, and customize. That decision now appears to be paying off in a big way.

From $1.9 Million To $10 Million

Dorff's original purchase price of $1.9 million works out to roughly $514 per square foot at the time. If the property sells anywhere near its $10 million asking price, it would represent a return of more than 400%.

Of course, that gain reflects far more than passive appreciation. Between the extensive renovations, added structures, and high-end amenities, this is essentially a different property than the one Dorff bought.

Still, the listing highlights a simple but powerful formula: buy something with great bones, invest heavily in upgrading it, and do it in a market that's quietly rising in demand. In Dorff's case, that combination may turn a rural Tennessee purchase into one of the most profitable moves of his career.