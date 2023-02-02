Steph Curry Would Really Rather Not Have A Low-Income Apartment Complex Built Behind His $30 Million Atherton Mansion

Atherton, California is the most expensive zip code in the United States. Number 1. Atherton manages to achieve that rank every year, year after year. In 2022 the AVERAGE price of a home sold in Atherton was $9 million. The country's second most expensive zip code, Sagaponack NY (the Hamptons), home sale average was $7 million. There are a total of 2,549 homes in Atherton, housing roughly 7,000 residents. The vast majority of single family homes were sub-divided decades ago to be required to have 1-acre minimum of property.

In Atherton, Vacant lots sell for millions of dollars.

Don't believe me? Here are two photos of a dilapidated 1,600 square foot Atherton home that sold in January 2017:

What you see in the photos above was a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1,600 square foot home. Now to be fair, the home was sitting on a totally flat 1.6-acre lot in what you now know is the most expensive zip code in America. But even still, how much would you guess the above home sold for? Would you believe me if I told you…

$5.25 million!

Considering its ideal location and total flat 1.6-acre lot, the above home was a developer's dream. And that's exactly what happened. The buyer of the above property proceed to construct a 17,761 square foot, three-story, lavish gated mansion.

And in December 2020 the developer sold the home to…

$30 million

And the buyer was…

Steph Curry

This was actually Steph and Ayesha Curry's second $30 million newly-constructed Atherton mansion. They paid $31 million for a nearby home in 2019 and sold it for a very slight ($15,000) profit in September 2021. But to repeat, their current mansion was purchased in December 2020 for right $30 million on the dot:

A look at Steph and Ayesha Curry's new $30M mansion in Silicon Valley: ▪️ 17,800 sq. ft, 2 acres ▪️ 7 BR, 9 BA ▪️ Movie theater ▪️ Full bar, wine cellar ▪️ Pool, sundeck pic.twitter.com/nFQ5H23Tvf — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 5, 2022

Not In My Backyard

When someone is described as a "NIMBY" (Not In My Backyard), it's almost always derogatory. And almost always, the NIMBY is fighting a development that is many blocks or even miles away from their actual backyard.

In Steph's case, the term NIMBY is literal. The development is actually in his backyard. Over the last year, neighbors – including the Currys – have been fighting a proposed development that would result in the construction of 16 town homes, with four reserved for low-income residents.

To illustrate, below a view from above via Google maps. That massive property in the center/right (minus the tennis court) is the Curry home. You can see their enormous lawn and black-top basketball court surrounding a resort-like pool and pool house.

I've outlined in red the location of the proposed development:

So ya… Yay housing… but that would certainly be a bummer.

Put yourself in Steph's shoes. First youadjust to the fact that you're wearing Under Armor shoes, which would certainly be a strange new feeling. Next imagine you've just dropped $30 million on a mansion which is adjoined by a modest single-family home occupied by a little old lady. You move in, the little old lady dies and now you're about to have dozens of lookie-loo neighbors peering straight into your backyard from their upstairs bedrooms.

In a January 18 letter to the town, Steph Curry wrote the following:

"We hesitate to add to the 'not in our backyard' (literally) rhetoric, but we wanted to send a note before today's meeting. Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home… We kindly ask that the town adopts the new housing element without the inclusion of [address removed]. Should that not be sufficient for the state, we ask that the town commits to investing in considerably taller fencing and landscaping to block sight lines onto our family's property."

Actually, that's a fairly reasonable response. If you must do this, please build us a huge fence and lots of landscape.

By comparison, here's the letter venture capitalist Marc Andreessen sent to the town on the same issue:

"Subject line: IMMENSELY AGAINST multifamily development!

I am writing this letter to communicate our IMMENSE objection to the creation of multifamily overlay zones in Atherton … Please IMMEDIATELY REMOVE all multifamily overlay zoning projects from the Housing Element which will be submitted to the state in July. They will MASSIVELY decrease our home values, the quality of life of ourselves and our neighbors and IMMENSELY increase the noise pollution and traffic."

I'm not even sure why Marc cares so much. He's worth billions so the home value decrease is nothing, but more importantly he owns a $177 million mansion in Malibu, the most expensive home ever sold in California and the second most expensive home ever sold in the US as of this writing.

It's Happening

And on Tuesday night the Atherton city council approved the development. They didn't have much of a choice. Every city in California is legally required to housing expansion plan that for Atherton means they need to build 348 new units within the next eight years.

Unclear if they will be building him a giant wall. My guess is the Currys will be paying for and constructing that wall at their own expense. Or they'll be selling soon.