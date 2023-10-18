Sports Talk Legend Jim Rome Lists His Irvine, CA Mansion For Nearly $11 Million

One of the most successful sports radio talkers of all time, Jim Rome is now hoping to talk someone into purchasing his beautiful Santa Barbara-style mansion in Irvine, California, as Realtor.com reports the broadcaster has listed the property with an asking price of $10.9 million. Located in Orange County's elite Shady Canyon community, the property sprawls across more than 7,200 square feet, with room for five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, plus a host of other luxurious elements.

Here's the home's official listing on the ground floor alone:

"The inviting entry welcomes guests with a dramatic arch barrel ceiling. A grand formal living room carries on the theme with high, open-beam ceiling with two showstopping crystal chandeliers and beautiful twin arch doorways. The airy kitchen offers transitional design elements with two crystal chandeliers above the island, exquisite white marble on countertops and water jet marble backsplash as well as white custom cabinetry, sunny breakfast nook with custom banquette and more. A striking bar adjacent to the dining and kitchen area features back-lit stone and floating shelves. Sharing the voluminous space is the family room, where two disappearing floor-to-ceiling glass doors blur the line between interior and exterior living spaces."

Upstairs, two suite-style bedrooms are enjoined upon a "bonus room," and the master bedroom opens onto an outdoor terrace for full enjoyment of the beautiful surrounding views. Outside, you'll find well maintained mature trees and other lush greenery as well as the obligatory swimming pool and spa. But this property goes well beyond the obligatory:

"An upper terrace adjacent to the pool features private relaxation with television. Additional highlights include a bocce ball court, built-in barbecue. Two detached casitas—one with a living room—flank the entry courtyard. Of noteworthy mention, a detached tower can be used as an office space. A mudroom, 4-car garage and cobblestone motor court round out the features."

The listing also boasts that the mansion was recently extensively renovated by designer Sudi Jelveh of Barclay Butera, which should be good for raising its already high value even higher among luxury homebuyers.

It's not the first time Rome has sold property in Irvine, nor even in Shady Canyon. Back in 2017 he sold an even more impressive piece of property for a record price of $12.5 million.

Take a look at Jim Rome's Irvine retreat from the sports talk Jungle in the video below by the Jacqueline Thompson Group YouTube channel: