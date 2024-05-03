Sofia Vergara Finally Sells Beverly Hills Mansion With Big Price Cut

The Beverly Hills mansion that Sofia Vergara and ex-husband Joe Manganiello shared until their divorce last year has been sold after being relisted with a steep price cut. After initially being listed in the summer of 2022, before the couple's official divorce, with an asking price of $19.6 million, the stylish mansion was relisted for $13.95 million and has been sold for a bit under that at $13.7 million.

That's quite a discount and comes after the property was briefly taken off the market last month. It shows how the luxury real estate market has been cooling lately and is probably also reflective of Vergara's eagerness to get rid of the house following her (reportedly amicable and otherwise completely settled) divorce from Manganiello. It took several price cuts, but now it's finally done.

That's not to say this home is in any way sub-standard, apparently quite the opposite judging from official marketing materials. It sprawls across almost 11,400 square feet of deluxe interior space with seven en-suite bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Described by its official listing as a "refined and romantic stunning recently remodeled Italian-style celebrity villa," some of the home's most striking amenities can be found in its lower level, like a bar and 3,000-bottle wine cellar/tasting room, a ten-seat movie theater, a gym, a sauna, and the laundry room. The listing goes on:

"The chef's kitchen presents a center island, Viking appliances and a breakfast area. The family room's French doors open to the pristine, resort-like backyard with a pool, hot tub and manicured lawn. Ascend to the second level to find the primary suite with dual closets and spa-like baths."

It's a doozy of a mansion that it's hard to believe took so long to sell, and whoever the buyer may be got quite a bargain. For more of the former Vergara/Manganiello mansion, check out the video below from Jean-Baptiste Rugiero on YouTube: