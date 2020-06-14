Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Buy $26 Million Mansion In Beverly Park

Hollywood show business couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have recently acquired some new digs in the luxurious and exclusive gated community known as Beverly Park, says Variety's Dirt.com, paying $26 million for a large, handsome estate with 17,000 square feet of living space overlooking Beverly Hills.

Sales of Beverly Park homes are said to be unusually rare as owners tend to hold onto their properties there, but this $26 million mansion is the exception that proves the rule, changing hands at least five times in the last six years. Among those who have called the mansion home include China's billionaire "Steel Princess" Diana Chen and baseball legend Barry Bonds, who owned it from 2002 to 2014. And it was Chen who sold the house to Vergara, at a discount of about $4 million compared to her $30 million asking price.

As for the mansion itself, hopefully its prolific recent sales history doesn't indicate some glaring problem that's only clear upon moving in. In official marketing materials at least, it seems to be a bargain even at $26 million:

"Nestled within Beverly Hills' most prestigious private enclave is a sprawling Tuscan-inspired villa in which classic beauty meets sleek modern living. Resting on nearly two lush acres is a grand motor court leading to the stately 17,000-square foot luxurious living space. European architectural elements include imported limestone, soaring 30 foot ceilings, Italian travertine floors, and hand-painted murals. Outdoor loggias line the home's expansive seven bedrooms, thirteen bathrooms, and lavish common areas. A once-in-a-lifetime entertainer's dream, the estate makes extraordinary use of an opulent 12-seat theater, two story guesthouse, pool, spa, cabana, steam sauna, and outdoor sport court."

That description doesn't mention any trapdoors or ghosts, so with any luck Vergara and Manganiello will buck the recent trend of relatively fast buying and selling that have dogged the property for the last several years. In any case, you can get a good look at the property in the video below from Hilton & Hyland: