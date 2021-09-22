Skrillex Sells Malibu Beach House For $17.5 Million

splits: 7

Electronic music producer Skrillex has done very well for himself in the recent sale of his stylish 12,000-square-foot Malibu beach estate. After having purchased the 1.11-acre plot of land back in 2016 for $6 million the DJ/producer built an absolutely stunning modern mansion from scratch which he just sold for the impressive sum of $17.5 million.

The home itself has six bedrooms and ten bathrooms and some incredible panoramic views of the Pacific ocean that come close to justifying the purchase price all on their own.

As the property's official listing made clear, it was all designed by none other than Skrillex himself, which must have made the sale an extra-satisfying validation of his architectural chops as well:

"Brand new, custom contemporary luxury retreat, designed by Skrillex, in the award winning Marisol Malibu Community, Malibu's premier resort-style community. Enter a gated private driveway leading to this architectural masterpiece situated on an 1 acre bluff perched above the ocean. A stunning double height glass entry opens to a spectacular great room overlooking unobstructed head on ocean views, sleek gourmet kitchen, separate chef's kitchen, theatre, gym, and spa. Fleetwood doors extend throughout offering the best indoor/outdoor living experience. There's a spectacular infinity pool, outdoor kitchen and separate guest apartment. Beautiful master suite with 18 ft ceilings."

The new owners are reportedly an Australian couple who made a fortune in the bathroom fixture business. Hopefully they will enjoy telling guests that their spacious home was designed by Skrillex for years to come.

You can take a look at the House That Skrillex Built in the video below from Barcelo Photography Inc: