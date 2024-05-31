Shohei Ohtani Buys Mansion In La Cañada Flintridge From Adam Carolla For $7.85 Million

Shohei Ohtani, superstar batter of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has put down some new digs in La Cañada Flintridge outside LA. Ohtani has purchased an impressive and, as you'll read in a moment, very conveniently located mansion from comedian Adam Carolla for the sum of $7.85 million.

Ohtani can certainly afford such a purchase, as one of the highest-paid athletes in sports with a recently signed Dodgers contract worth $700 million over the next ten years. As for Carolla, he's making a small profit on the sale, having purchased the home in 2018 for $7.327 million, selling now amid a divorce from wife Lynette Paradise. Interestingly, that purchase price syncs up exactly with the home's square footage: 7,327 square feet.

The mansion's location must have been a selling point for Ohtani since he will now live just a short drive from Dodgers Stadium — reportedly about 20 minutes. There was a video tour of the home that we had planned to embed in this article, but it has been deleted. It happens. The home's official listing makes it clear there is plenty more to recommend it besides its prime location for those on the Dodgers roster:

"You will be captivated by the elegant Pennsylvania Bluestone walls as you enter the home. The meticulously designed floor-to-ceiling and clerestory windows flood the formal and informal living spaces with natural light while accentuating the home's architectural features. The home boasts five bedrooms, each with en suite bathrooms. A serene primary bedroom suite offers a full seating area, spa-style soaking tub, generous walk-in closet, and a private balcony overlooking your backyard. The gourmet kitchen, boasting top-of-the-line Miele and Thermador appliances along with custom cabinetry, is a host's dream come true. With its spacious island and stylish bar, it sets the stage for culinary creativity."

Other amenities in the home include a custom-built home movie theater, a gym, and a sauna, while outside, you'll find an infinity edge swimming pool with a hot tub, sports court, and numerous mature oak trees for shade, beauty, and privacy.