Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec Pays Record $26 Million For Hidden Hills Property

The resident softy of "Shark Tank," Robert Herjavec, has purchased an expansive estate in the gated Hidden Hills community of Los Angeles. And in paying almost $26 million for the property, Herjavec has set a Hidden Hills price record, an impressive feat given some of the big names who also own homes there, including Nicki Minaj and Madonna.

Herjavec now reportedly owns the most expensive home in the Hidden Hills community. It's not his first time owning a home in Hidden Hills either, having purchased another property there for $14.6 million back in 2019, then flipping it for an almost $2.5 million profit in 2021.

As for Herjavec's newest acquisition, the modern farmhouse-style abode sprawls across nearly seven and a half acres of valuable Hidden Hills real estate, with almost 14,700 square feet of interior space. That's room for six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, plus a wealth of amenities, including a private study, a sunroom, a gym with sauna, and a luxurious home theater. But it's arguably even more impressive on the outside, boasting a 65-foot zero-edge swimming pool, not just one but two par 3 golf holes, a regulation tennis court, a volleyball court, golf cart paths, an 11-car garage, and more.

Here's how the home is described in official marketing materials:

"Loft-chic sophistication is brought to life with fine natural finishings. Reclaimed wood beams, custom iron awnings, glass doors w/oversized windows and exposed stone throughout create a restored traditional aesthetic to a crisp new home with modern functionality and the finest amenities."

The home is also listed as being available for rent at a cool $60,000 per month, but that might have been from before Herjavec made his record-setting purchase of it. In any case, you can take a look at his new Hidden Hills home in the video below, courtesy of Interior Pixels on Vimeo: