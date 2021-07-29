"Shark Tank" Shark Robert Herjavec Pays $34.5 Million For NYC Condo

Robert Herjavec, best known to the general public for his role on the popular reality TV series "Shark Tank," has gotten a great deal on a plum New York City condo right on Central Park, reports the Wall Street Journal. Herjavec paid $34.5 million for the 6,200-square-foot unit in the luxurious One57 complex, but that's a significant discount compared to the reported $47 million the seller paid for the apartment back in 2015.

You don't have to feel too bad for the seller though. It's a limited-liability corporation with ties to a business conglomerate called HNA Group, which interestingly enough listed the apartment through the Corcoran Group, which happens to be the company of Herjavec's own "Shark Tank" co-star Barbara Corcoran.

According to Herjavec, the purchase represents the fulfillment of a "personal dream" to own a residence on Central Park: "I look out those windows and I see possibility and opportunity."

The apartment itself is no slouch, even apart from its beautiful location. It has four bedrooms and five and a half baths, as well as numerous other luxurious touches, including "an elegant powder room with hand-painted wallpaper, custom lighting, and finishes throughout with a separate laundry/utility room," as per its official listing, which goes onto describe the master suite:

"The sprawling 1,500 sqft master bedroom suite has direct Central Park views, Southern and Eastern views of the skyline, a separate sleeping area and lounge, a custom-designed dressing room with beautiful millwork and two (2) en-suite master baths connected by a beautiful wet room with a hand-carved marble tub and steam room with unobstructed Southern views. The marble master bathrooms include vanities designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen, radiant heated floors, separate steam showers, and water closets."

You can get an idea of some of those views as well as the majesty of the condo itself by checking out the video below, courtesy of The Corcoran Group:

The sale was a pretty good deal for Herjavec, who's been having pretty good luck in the real estate sphere lately.

Back in May, Robert sold his Hidden Hills mansion for $17 million, which was $3 million more than he paid for it in 2019.