Shaq Sells His Mansion In Orlando For $16.5 Million

It's been decades since Shaquille O'Neal played for the Orlando Magic, but he's kept the mansion he first purchased there way back in 1993 all this time. Of course, he didn't mean to keep it quite as long as he did, having first listed it for sale in 2018. Now, the New York Post reports that after four re-listings and four price decreases he's finally found a buyer at $16.5 million.

That's quite a bit more than the $3.95 million he spent on the home back when it was almost brand new, but quite a bit less than the more than $28 million he was looking for in 2018. Informally known as "Shaq Center," the superstar's Orlando abode was described like this in one of its earlier listings:

"The astonishing estate was designed with lake views in mind for almost every room. Other highlights include gated entry, full house Crestron technology, 17 plus car garages with showroom details, 3 fireplaces, walk-in humidor and wine storage, two story ceilings, 15 feet in depth pool with rock wall water feature, summer kitchen, custom chef's kitchen, covered cabana and 10-foot privacy wall."

Shaq Center sprawls across 31,000 square feet, with 12 bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms. But it's also loaded with unique amenities, a reflection of Shaq making the house his own over the last 25+ years. There's, naturally, an indoor basketball court at 6,000 square feet all on its own, plus a designated cigar bar (complete with walk-in humidor), a private home movie theater, and an expansive 17-car showroom. Out back there's a huge swimming pool with its own rock formation and waterfall, an outdoor kitchen, a cabana, and a private dock.

The home is also loaded with memorabilia from Shaq's basketball and movie career, but it's not known whether the anonymous buyer is getting to keep any of it. But you can take a look at it in all its Shaqtastic glory in the video below from Sotheby's International Realty: