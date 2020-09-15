Shaq Is Trying To Sell His Florida Mansion Again, This Time At $19.5 Million

Shaquille O'Neal's mansion outside of Orlando, Florida, has been put up for sale with yet another price cut, reports Dirt.com. The home has been Shaq's since way back in his Orlando Magic days, when he bought it in 1993 for $4 million and expanded it into the palatial estate it is today. He first put it up for sale in May of 2018 with an asking price of $28 million, cutting it down to a little less than $22 million a few months later, and now he's trying one more time at $19.5 million.

Known appropriately as "The House That Shaq Built," the mansion located on the shores of Lake Butler and behind the gates of the Isleworth Golf & Country Club sprawls across approximately 31,000 square feet of living space. 6,000 of those square feet are taken up by the private basketball court affectionately called "Shaq Center," which joins the home's 12 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and scores of other cool features. Those include a cigar bar complete with giant walk-in humidor, a soundproof home movie theater, and an elaborately decorated Egyptian-themed display room for a saltwater tropical fish tank.

The house even has its own official website under the name "Live Like Shaq," which goes into detail about its prime location:

"The home offers nearly four acres of western facing waterfront property with 700 feet of prime lake frontage and panoramic views of Lake Butler. Over 31,000 square feet of living space, the 12-bedroom estate is ideal for its privacy, amenities and sheer space offered for seamless indoor-outdoor living."

"Live Like Shaq" isn't just a marketing slogan, since the home is loaded with Shaq-specific touches like the room with an authentic front slice of a truck with "DIESEL" emblazoned on the front, or the master suite featuring the Superman logo, both references to two of Shaq's many nicknames on the court.

You can take a look at some of these features and the rest of The House That Shaq Built in the video below from Sotheby's International Realty: