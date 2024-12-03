Sean Hannity Buys $23.5 Million Florida Mansion – 4 Minutes From Mar-A-Lago And 1 Minute from Larry Ellison's $175 Million Estate

In May 2008, Sean Hannity and his then-wife Jill paid $10.5 million for a 10,600-square-foot waterfront mansion on New York's Long Island. Sean and Jill quietly divorced in 2019. In August of 2019, Sean attended a wedding with his Fox News co-worker, Ainsley Earhardt. It was subsequently revealed that during the COVID pandemic, Ainsley had been hosting "Fox & Friends" from the basement of the Long Island Hannity mansion.

For a slew of reasons, Sean and Ainsley grew tired of Long Island life and decided to list his mansion in May 2024 for $13.75 million. It sold in a month for $12.7 million.

In 2021, Sean paid $5.3 million for a condo in Palm Beach, Florida. Perhaps because condo life was just not offering enough living space, he just paid $23.5 million for a gorgeous waterfront mansion nearby.

Located in the town of Manalapan, within Palm Beach County, Sean's new mansion is a four-minute drive from President-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. The Hannity mansion spans over 19,600 square feet and features eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The home is situated on two acres, with 150 feet of direct ocean frontage on one side and 150 feet of Intracoastal Waterway frontage on the other. The seller bought the property just three years ago for $18 million. So, a nice little $5.5 million profit on 36 months of ownership. Here is a video tour of Sean's new mansion:

CelebrityNetWorth readers may recognize the town of Manalapan because it is the home of one of the most incredible estates in America. In March of 2021, billionaire tech entrepreneur Jim Clark (Silicon Graphics, Netscape, WebMD) paid $94 million for an expansive Florida estate called "Gemini." Gemini is absolutely one of the craziest private residential properties in the world. Here is a photo of Gemini:

To be clear, "Gemini" is not one of the homes in the image above… it's everything you see in the image above. What you're looking at is a 16-acre property that has 1,200 feet of Atlantic ocean frontage on one side and 1,300 feet of Intra-coastal Waterway frontage on the other. Gemini features a world-class botanical garden, a three-hole PGA-rated golf course, and a sports complex with tennis, mini golf, and basketball court.

Jim Clark only owned Gemini for around 15 months. As it turned out, Larry Ellison was very upset that he was not able to buy Gemini, so in June 2022, he convinced Jim to part ways with the estate. And by "convinced," I mean Larry paid Jim $175 million. That's an $81 million profit for owning a property for 460 days. That's $5 million per month of ownership. And that is why this is referred to as the "greatest house flip of all time." Sean Hannity's new home is a roughly one-minute drive up the road from Ellison's "Gemini" property.