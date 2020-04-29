Scottie Pippen Has Been Trying To Sell This Opulent Florida Mansion For Over A Decade

Legendary Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen is back in the news again thanks to ESPN's critically acclaimed documentary The Last Dance, about Michael Jordan and the rest of the 1990s Bulls phenomenon. Which means that celebrity real estate buffs may be interested to learn that Pippen has been trying to sell an impressive mansion he built in Fort Lauderdale, FL back in the early 2000s for over ten years now.

Pippen purchased the property back in 2000 when it was just an empty lot, shelling out $1.3 million for it and then building a 13,000-square-foot mansion. There he and his family evidently lived happily for about ten years, but in 2010 they listed it for sale with an asking price of $16 million. Then, the following year, that price was reduced to $13.5 million. In 2016 the price was once again reduced, this time to $12.5 million, and in an unusual step in the real estate world Pippen even threw in his yacht for no additional cost. Somehow, a buyer for the home was still not found at that price, and as of this writing it's listed for $9.8 million – and Pippen has also been making the mansion available as an upscale rental at some $40,000 per month.

Why has Pippen had such a hard time selling this clearly exceptional mansion (designed by famed architect Randall Stofft) can be attributed to any number of factors, including fluctuating supply and demand in the area's luxury housing market and just plain bad luck. But it certainly isn't because the house itself isn't suitable at any of the above asking prices over the years, with its gorgeous Venetian-style design and wealth of amenities, including a game room, media room, upscale gourmet kitchen, expansive swimming pool, and of course a basketball court.

Hopefully Pippen's now decade-long effort to sell his Fort Lauderdale house will reach a satisfactory conclusion in the near future. But in the meantime, you can take a look at the mansion in the video below from realtor Gilles Rais: