Say Hello To My Little $40 Million Mansion! Tony Montana's House From Scarface Just Hit The Market

The massive Mediterranean Revival style mansion that Miami drug lord Tony Montana called home at the violent end of his life is now back on the market. If you've always wanted to live like Tony, the real life mansion can be yours for just under $40 million. But before you pack your bags for Miami, Tony's mansion is actually in Montecito, California, just south of Santa Barbara.

Known as "El Fureidis" when it isn't being called the "Scarface" house, the mansion was just listed for $39.995 million. And we might as well get this disappointment out of the way now: While the exteriors of the home are immediately recognizable to any fan of Brian De Palma's 1983 crime classic, the interiors weren't featured in the film at all.

That said, the inside of El Fureidis is pretty luxurious in its own right – if anything, it looks nicer than the version in the movie.

Inside the home you'll find both Roman and Middle Eastern design influences, as well as a total of seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms across its almost 12,000 square feet of interior space.

The mansion sits on an expansive estate of ten acres (sorry, no tiger included), and as its official listing notes, its appearance in "Scarface" isn't the only notable piece of its history since it was first built way back in 1906:

"Einstein, Churchill & JFK all spent time at the estate, which is notably featured in the movie, 'Scarface.' Despite its history and celebrity at its core, El Fureidis is a truly livable residence with beautiful spaces for everything from epic entertaining to everyday intimacies & luxurious serenity."

The property's current owner, businessman Pradeep Yohanne Gupta, purchased the place in 2015 for the relatively paltry $12.26 million, when he reportedly hadn't even seen the home's most famous starring role (he has reportedly since seen the movie, but found it to be "cheesy").

For a closer and more current look at El Fureidis than you can get by watching "Scarface," check out the video below, from Riskin Partners Estate Group: